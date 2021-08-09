8 Missouri schools earn 'Gold Star' honors

Three of the schools on the list are in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has announced eight Missouri Gold Star Schools for 2021. Three of the schools on the list are in the St. Louis area.

The program recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

Missouri’s 2021 Gold Star Schools include:

Bloomfield Middle School, Bloomfield R-XIV School District

Delta Woods Middle School, Blue Springs R-IV School District

Wydown Middle School, Clayton School District

Francis Howell Middle School, Francis Howell R-III School District

Skyline Middle School, Hickory Co. R-I School District

North Kirkwood Middle School, Kirkwood R-VII School District

Mansfield Junior High School, Mansfield R-IV School District

Wilson’s Creek 5-6 Intermediate Center, Springfield R-XII School District

“I am honored to recognize the students, faculty, and staff at these schools who have worked hard to earn this recognition,” said Margie Vandeven, commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education. “Each of these schools sets high standards while remaining committed to meeting the needs of every student.”

This year, Missouri chose to recognize high performing public schools serving 5th through 8th grade students that met the criteria outlined for National Blue Ribbon Schools in English language arts and mathematics.

Recognition events to celebrate each school will take place in the coming weeks with DESE representatives and local school officials.