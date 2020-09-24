7 Missouri schools earn National Blue Ribbon honors

ST. LOUIS — Seven schools across Missouri have been recognized as U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The program recognizes schools for their outstanding academic achievement while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students, according to a press release.
“Congratulations to these students, teachers, and school staff members for this tremendous accomplishment,” said Margie Vandeven, commissioner of education. “The hard work in these schools not only readies students for long-term success, but it brings great pride to each of these communities as a whole.”
Missouri’s 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools include:
- Clayton High School, Clayton School District
- Festus Elementary, Festus R-VI School District
- Francis Howell High School, Francis Howell R-III School District
- Lincoln Elementary, St. Charles R-VI School District
- Rose Acres Elementary, Pattonville R-III School District
- Sunny Pointe Elementary, Blue Springs R-IV School District
- West Elementary, Ozark R-VI School District
Last month, the same seven schools were honored as Missouri Gold Star Schools.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award ceremony will held virtually on Nov. 12 and 13.