7 Missouri schools earn National Blue Ribbon honors

Most of the schools to make the list are in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Seven schools across Missouri have been recognized as U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The program recognizes schools for their outstanding academic achievement while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students, according to a press release.

“Congratulations to these students, teachers, and school staff members for this tremendous accomplishment,” said Margie Vandeven, commissioner of education. “The hard work in these schools not only readies students for long-term success, but it brings great pride to each of these communities as a whole.”

Missouri’s 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools include:

Clayton High School, Clayton School District

Festus Elementary, Festus R-VI School District

Francis Howell High School, Francis Howell R-III School District

Lincoln Elementary, St. Charles R-VI School District

Rose Acres Elementary, Pattonville R-III School District

Sunny Pointe Elementary, Blue Springs R-IV School District

West Elementary, Ozark R-VI School District

Last month, the same seven schools were honored as Missouri Gold Star Schools.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award ceremony will held virtually on Nov. 12 and 13.