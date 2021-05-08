What you need to need to know about Missouri's tax free weekend

From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, state sales taxes will not apply on purchases of items like school supplies, clothing and computers

ST. LOUIS — Missouri is holding its back-to-school sales tax holiday this weekend.

The annual three-day event will waive state sales tax on certain items students might need for the upcoming school year, and you don't have to be a student or a Missouri resident to take advantage.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, state sales taxes will not apply on purchases of items like school supplies, clothing, computers and computer accessories.

The tax exemption is limited to:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

– any article having a taxable value of $100 or less School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

– not to exceed $50 per purchase Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

– taxable value of $350 or less Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

– not to exceed $1,500 Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

– not to exceed $1,500 Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

In addition to state sales taxes being waived, some counties and cities are also waiving sales taxes. To max out your tax savings, look for cities and counties joining the tax-free weekend.

The following jurisdictions in the St. Louis area are not waiving their own sales taxes:

Counties:

Iron

Phelps

Pike

Reynolds

St. Charles

St. Francois

Ste. Genevieve

Cities:

Alton

Bellerive Acres

Berkeley

Beverly Hills

Black Jack

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Byrnes Mill

Cape Girardeau

Charlack

Clayton

Cool Valley

Crestwood

Crystal City

Des Peres

Desloge

DeSoto

Edmundson

Elsberry

Farmington

Ferguson

Festus

Frontenac

Greendale

Hawk Point

Ironton

Kirkwood

Ladue

Leadington

Manchester

Maplewood

Marlborough Village

Moscow Mills

Mount Vernon

New Haven

New Melle

Northwoods

Oakland

Overland

Owensville

Pevely

Richmond Heights

Rock Hill

Shrewsbury

St. Ann

St. Mary

St. Peters

Ste. Genevieve

Town & Country

Twin Oaks

University City

Velda

Warson Woods

Webster Groves

There are also a number of other tax jurisdictions that have opted out of the tax-free weekend. You can find a full list here.