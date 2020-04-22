Mizzou expecting to return to in-person classes in the fall

UM System President Mun Choi also said he expects the staff and faculty to return in phases once the COVID-19 pandemic begins to decline.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri — Columbia is planning for a "new normal" this fall.

In a release sent to the Mizzou community on Wednesday, UM System President and interim Chancellor Mun Choi said that remote classes will continue this spring and through the summer, with a return to in-person classes expected in the fall at the MU campus.

"In consultation with public health officials and Mizzou's own health care experts, we are developing plans for our return to campus within a 'new normal' that we expect will be necessary," Choi said in his message.

Choi also said he expects the staff and faculty to return in phases once the COVID-19 pandemic begins to decline. MU is also developing new social distancing procedures that could create new ways of teaching and conducting research.

"Of course, the situation demands continued flexibility based on the evolving public health situation and in the best interests of our students, faculty and staff, but we are looking forward to the fall semester," Choi said.

All University of Missouri campuses went to remote-only classes on March 13. Less than a week later, Mizzou announced it would be providing residence hall refunds for students that got off the campus by April 3.