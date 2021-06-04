Mizzou preparing for return to full capacity classes, activities in fall

University leaders said they are planning to have full capacity classes and activities like concerts and football games beginning in August

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri – Columbia is planning for full-capacity, in-person classes and activities for the upcoming fall semester.

A news release from the university said the activities at full capacity will include football games and concerts.

University leaders said they are planning to have full capacity beginning in August. All faculty and staff have an in-person return date no later than May 17 so they can be prepared for the return of students for the fall.

“We continue to stay in close communication with our own health experts as well as our local public health officials as we actively prepare for a full-capacity, in-person opening,” MU President Mun Choi said. “Our thanks go to the thousands of individuals who have helped get us to this point. It would not be possible without the hard work of every member of our campus community.”

The university said there were 13 active COVID-19 cases among students as of April 6, down significantly from the peak in October.

Last year, capacity at Mizzou football games was capped at 25%. Faurot Field can hold more than 60,000 fans and will host seven home games in the upcoming season which kicks off on Sept. 4 against Central Michigan.

In February, the university announced it will host in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.