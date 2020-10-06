Mizzou to resume in-person classes on August 24

In a statement, Choi said university officials would make adjustments as needed, including returning to remote learning if the situation dictates

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi announced Wednesday the fall semester at the University of Missouri – Columbia would begin as scheduled on Monday, Aug. 24.

In-person classes would resume at that time, after they were suspended in the spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Choi said university officials would continue to monitor the pandemic and be ready to make adjustments, including returning to remote learning, if necessary.

“We are all looking forward to opening for in-person classes this fall,” Choi said. “I’m incredibly grateful to the large team of people that have been working on detailed plans to make this a reality for our campus. We have been slowly moving more people on campus and looking at how we will have to do things a bit differently, but we will be ready for in-person classes in the fall.”

The university said students, faculty and staff should expect to see changes around campus this fall to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Those changes will include new practices for personal health monitoring, social distancing measures and potentially new technology options for students and professors.

“Our No. 1 priority is ensuring the safety of our campus,” Choi said. “We will be ready and, importantly, we will have the flexibility in place to make any necessary changes should the situation change. We will ask and expect the cooperation of every individual to create a safe campus.”

In its release, the university said as of June 8, it had received 5,581 deposits from incoming freshmen. That's up 1.5% from the same time last year.