Mizzou students protest outside fraternity house after student taken to hospital

Students said they weren't just protesting Phi Gamma Delta, but demanding action from the university

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A gathering of about 200 students outside a fraternity house at University of Missouri wasn't a party, but a protest of what the university said happened at the frat house.

It happened at the Phi Gamma Delta or “Fiji” house early Wednesday morning.

University police said they were called to a party after a freshman student was taken to the hospital, unresponsive, likely from alcohol poisoning. Students say it was possibly part of an initiation.

“This is unacceptable to see a kid go to the hospital,” said Wilson Truong, a Mizzou senior.

Students said they weren't just protesting Phi Gamma Delta, but demanding action from the university.

“They need to take this seriously, they need to make a statement,” said Truong.

According to the university's website, Phi Gamma Delta has violated the school's alcohol policy five times in the past four years and in all but one case sanctioned with required "alcohol education."

And last semester, they were the only fraternity cited for hazing.

“I would like them to get punished, suspended,” said freshman Olivia Mahl. “It doesn't feel very safe to be near them or go near their house.”

Then there are students on campus who say there is a bigger picture to consider and other safety issues they want the university to take just as seriously.

“I just feel like there should be more done to protect the women on campus,” said Melissa Nusinow.

She said students also protested recently to demand Mizzou do something about so-called date rape drugs and sexual assault.

“There have been multiple accounts of drugging on campus at different houses and the houses were still running, and then the first time a guy got sent to the hospital they shut everything down,” said Nusinow, a sentiment shared by other students on campus.

For now, Mizzou has suspended the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity for Wednesday's incident and canceled all fraternity activities while the university investigates what happened.

The university said if students willfully ignored or violated university regulations they will be “held accountable” and said they could face criminal charges.