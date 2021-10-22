Mizzou withdraws recognition status of Phi Gamma Delta following party that sent student to hospital

The fraternity has five business days to reject the informal disposition if it chooses to do so

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri is withdrawing the recognition of one of its on-campus fraternities following a party that sent a student to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

University Police said the student was unresponsive, likely from alcohol poisoning.

Following the incident, the university announced the suspension of all Interfraternity Council chapter activities.

The university released a statement saying the chapter of Phi Gamma Delta, also known as Fiji, was found responsible for multiple violations of the University of Missouri’s Standard of Conduct.

A withdrawal of recognition for the chapter as a recognized student organization was sanctioned through the preliminary conduct procedures, according to Mizzou.

If the fraternity chooses to reject the informal disposition, it has five business days to do so. They will remain on temporary suspension until the decision is final.

"Safety of the Mizzou community is our number one priority, and anytime that safety is compromised, we must take action,” said Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “We expect all of our students to uphold the university values of Respect, Responsibility, Discovery, and Excellence. Moving forward, we appreciate our partnership with Interfraternity Council chapters and our entire campus community to ensure that all Mizzou students can thrive in a safe environment.”

Students even protested, demanding change within the Greek life culture.

The international headquarters for Phi Gamma Delta is conducting an internal investigation and working in partnership with the university.

Rob Caudill, executive director for Phi Gamma Delta, said, “The International Fraternity expects its chapters to abide by its laws and policies. We will hold them accountable if not upheld.”

During this time, the university says they will evaluate fraternity and campus culture through an assessment process.