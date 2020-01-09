Montgomery County High School closed due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. — Montgomery County High School is closed Tuesday after someone tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials confirmed.
It is unclear whether the person is a student or staff member.
The high school is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
The district's elementary and middle schools remain open.
As of Aug. 31, there are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the Montgomery County Health Department's social media updates. The county has recorded a total of 67 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the virus. More than 2,100 people have been tested.
The high school is located in Montgomery City about 80 miles northwest of St. Louis.