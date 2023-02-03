What is National Read Across America Day?

The annual initiative helps spread awareness and encourage children across the country to read.

ST. LOUIS — National Read Across America Day is celebrated on March 2 to get children excited about reading.

The day is celebrated each year on the children's book author Theodor Seuss Geisel's, better known as Dr. Seuss, birthday. The day was established by the National Education Association (NEA) in 1998.

The association has over 3 million members and works to improve the quality of teaching, increase student achievements and make school a safer, better place to learn. The annual initiative helps spread awareness and encourage children across the country to read.

The NEA has led the reading program initiative and has promoted events in schools, libraries, book clubs and communities. Teachers and group organizers have used the help of the NEA for promoting activities and lessons with reading.

Here's how you can participate:

Visit your local library – St. Louis County Library, St. Louis Public Library

Read a book, magazine or the news

Go to a book club

Read with your children

Let your child read to you

Participate in school reading activity

Talk about a book with a friend, family member or a community member

Read a book out of your comfort zone

