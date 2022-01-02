Newly appointed Rockwood superintendent said he's 'going to be doing a lot of listening, a lot of learning'

Cain has been the superintendent with Wentzville for nine years, so he says the switch to Rockwood wasn't an easy decision to make.

EUREKA, Mo. — A new leader is taking over the largest school district in St. Louis County.

Curtis Cain is keeping the title of superintendent but will be switching districts. He's leaving the Wentzville School District and will be joining Rockwood this summer.

Cain has been the superintendent with Wentzville for nine years, so he says the switch to Rockwood wasn't an easy decision to make.

"I have enjoyed each and every day," Cain said.

But he told 5 On Your Side, there are seasons in life and he feels it was time to do something different.

Cain accepted the job knowing about the growing issues at Rockwood with some heated board meetings over COVID policy and curriculum.

"There are a lot of spaces that are working their way through concerns right now and a lot of challenges," he said. "It's not going to be a situation where I'm going in and I know all and see all and I'm aware of all. I'm going to be doing a lot of listening, a lot of learning."

He described his goal now as actively listening to what people are experiencing and he will strive to gain as much perspective as he can on what's going on.

"I think gaining as much perspective of the full horizon of what's in front of me is really, really going to be important," Cain said.

He told 5 On Your Side he's a huge proponent of working together as a team, especially when dealing with a large district. Rockwood has more than 20,000 students.

"We're going to do it as a team. We really have a focus and energy that is around what's happening in the best interest of kids and that we're going to be a part of the community. Those are really three aspects that I'm really, really excited about," Cain said.

Cain has dealt with his own hurdles as a superintendent.

Dealing with a pandemic, virtual learning, and the rise of the fasting growing school district in Missouri.

Currently, Wentzville's enrollment is approximately 17,400 students, which reflects an increase of more than 600 students from this time last year. It makes the Wentzville School District the ninth-largest school district in the Show-Me State.

"These have not been the easiest years," Cain said. "There's no question about that. We just need to be a steady hand at the tiller, let's cool some of the waters, I think in the long run, we're ultimately going to be OK."

In January, a new hurdle approached, as well.

Wentzville got national attention after its school board voted to remove "The Bluest Eyes" from its libraries.

"The district's definitely receiving some feedback in terms of that particular decision," Cain said. "I do believe that it is important that if we have families that have questions about any title on any of our shelves, there are processes that can be utilized. We will continue to put together plans as we're moving forward. I can't say that there's a change of policy on the horizon, but it's definitely been a source of conversation I can promise you, the district's very much aware of that fact."

As far as being chosen and becoming a Black leader for Rockwood, Cain said, "I do believe it says something. I do think that there is significant benefit to students, regardless of position title or type, seeing a wide array from a cultural and ethnic perspective of people."

Cain will be with Wentzville for the remainder of the school year.

His resignation is effective June 30.

"I am very, very excited about what the future is going to hold and everyday isn't going to be perfect. There's a tremendous amount of work that has to be done with my job, right now, as it currently exists, and I will fulfill that obligation and that responsibility without question. But I am really, really looking forward to this next phase," Dr. Cain exclaims.