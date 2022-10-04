Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

School-rating platform Niche released its annual report detailing the best schools for 2023. Here's how St. Louis-area schools ranked.

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023.

Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with students and families through in-depth profiles and ratings, conducts an annual K-12 School & District Ranking list.

Each year, Niche calculates its rankings using data and reviews from real teachers, parents and students, according to its website. Categories that weigh into each school's final placement are academic achievement, sports, diversity, quality of school administration and teacher-to-student ratio.

Below, see how Niche ranked Show Me State schools, both public and private.

Missouri's best public high schools:

Ladue Horton Watkins High School - Ladue School District. Clayton High School - School District of Clayton. Lafayette High School - Rockwood R-VI School District. Parkway West High School - Parkway School District. Marquette Senior High School - Rockwood R-VI School District. Parkway Central High School - Parkway School District. Kirkwood Senior High School - Kirkwood School District. Rock Bridge High School - Columbia School District. Metro High School - St. Louis City School District. Rockwood Summit Senior High School - Rockwood R-VI School District.

Missouri's best private high schools:

John Burroughs School - St. Louis. Thomas Jefferson School - St. Louis. Mary Institute & St. Louis County Day School - St. Louis. The Pembroke Hill School - Kansas City. The Barstow School - Kansas City. St. Louis Priory School - St. Louis. St. Louis University High School - St. Louis. Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School - Joplin. Whitfield School - St. Louis. Columbia Independent School - Columbia.

St. Louis' best school districts:

School District of Clayton. Ladue School District. Kirkwood School District. Rockwood R-VI School District. Brentwood School District. Parkway School District. Francis Howell School District. Pattonville R-3 School District. Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District. Webster Groves School District.

