Nine Network broadcasting educators teaching from their homes

The network is launching “Teaching in Room 9” which is two hours of literacy and math instruction for students in pre-K through 4th grade

ST. LOUIS — Nine Network has been providing at-home learning resources to assist educators and families across the St. Louis area since March.

Now, the network is taking those resources to the next level.

The network is launching “Teaching in Room 9” which is two hours of literacy and math instruction for students in pre-K through 4th grade, according to a press release.

Teaching in Room 9 will be broadcast weekdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Nine PBS. The lessons are taught by teachers from their homes across the area.

The lessons “ensure area kids have access to quality teaching during this academic year shutdown and into the summer, regardless of access to internet or computers.”

“We’re providing free, educational television when St. Louis needs it most,” said Amy Shaw, president and CEO of Nine Network. “We’ve never had a time like this, with everyone at home and parents working from home while caring for their children and managing their learning at the same time. All of our education resources are designed to help kids and families with at-home learning.”

The lessons will air through July.

Nine Network has also created an online toolkit which includes broadcast, online and mobile resources.