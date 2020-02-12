Mizzou gets rid of snow days

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou students will not miss classes due to snow or cold weather. Instead, they will learn online, the university announced Wednesday.
The university said the change is aimed at reducing interruptions caused by severe weather.
"As has been the university’s practice, whenever possible, MU will stay open for business and on-campus instructional activities during winter weather. On those days, employees and students are expected to exercise judgement when deciding if they can travel safely to campus," according to information posted on the university's website.
Campus officials will provide notice to students, faculty and staff if the campus must close by sending text message, emails, posting on social media and notifying local news organizations.