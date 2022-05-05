Normandy High launching program to bring police, ministers on campus to help students excel

Circle of Life Restorative Initiative will feature monthly after-school sessions to help students learn about resolving conflicts.

ST. LOUIS — Staff at Normandy High School will begin training this month for a new initiative to help steer students away from crime. Thursday night, community leaders gathered at the school to learn about how it will work. It involves bringing police and ministers onto school grounds.

Marqus Scott, 16, is just like any teenager. The Normandy High student admits he's learned from some mistakes.

"It was probably for getting an attitude or something and I really only got into trouble for that one time this year,” the 10th grader said.

He said there are often other issues students deal with when they walk the halls.

"Sometimes it be problems that are out of school. Most students go through stuff out of school and when they come to school, they put on an act or a different face. They don't really want to show what’s going on out of school,” he said.

That's why his school is trying something different, which we learned about at the school's Awards and Unification Community Dinner Thursday night.

"A child does something they get suspended for three days or five days. They fight, they get suspended for 10 days but when they come back what has changed?" Dean of Students Duane Foster asked.

It’s why he is rolling out the Circle of Life Restorative Initiative, monthly after-school sessions to help students learn about resolving conflicts and how react to situations without getting into trouble. One component of the program brings more police onto school grounds to build connections.

"Cops already got a bad name so being around them, letting them know we’re just having a regular conversation. ‘Picture me without the uniform on’ pretty much and just talking about life. They'll notice we have some of the similar situations that we've went through,” said Corporal Corey Hawkins-Byrd with the North County Police Cooperative.

"They've been able to pull students aside and say 'that will get you arrested in the streets'," Foster pointed out.

The school is also inviting local ministers on campus to help bridge the gap.

Scott understands why his Dean is doing this.

"He wants us to be different,” the teen said.

5 On Your Side asked Corporal Corey Hawkins-Byrd why he’s excited about the initiative.

“Because I was once in their shoes and now it's like I'm living in my purpose,” he replied with a smile.

The program will focus on mainly 10th-grade students, in hopes of reaching young people early in their high school career. It’s made possible by The Missouri Restorative Justice Coalition.