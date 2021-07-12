2 St. Louis area school districts are closer to local control

"The community's voice is critical to the improvement and progress of a school district"

ST. LOUIS — Normandy and Riverview Gardens are a step closer to regaining local control of their school districts. On Tuesday morning, the Missouri State Board of Education voted to give some local control back to these two districts.

"We want to do what is best for the students in Normandy and Riverview Gardens, and we believe a thoughtful transition back to local governance will help ensure the ongoing improvement efforts in these districts continue," Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said.

Riverview Gardens has been under state control since 2010. The state took over Normandy in 2014. Both lost their accreditation due to poor test scores and financial issues. The superintendent of Normandy Schools Collaborative has praised the work of state leaders.

"The community's voice is critical to the improvement and progress of a school district," Normandy Superintendent Marcus C. Robinson said. "This change will allow even more diversity of thought from our community and help us better meet the needs of students and families."

Now, things are improving and both school districts are "provisionally accredited."

In April 2022, two new board members will be elected by the community. In Normandy, those who are elected will replace current members. In Riverview Gardens, those elected will be added to the board. In the end, both will have seven members.

Normandy schools will have a candidate forum on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Normandy High School.