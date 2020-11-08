Parents, staff protest Normandy school district's back-to-school plan

The Normandy Schools Collaborative allows parents to choose an in-person instruction option from pre-kindergarten through fourth grade

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A group of staff and parents protested the Normandy school district's plan to provide in-person instruction. They gathered outside of the administration offices Tuesday morning.

Currently, the Normandy Schools Collaborative allows parents to choose an in-person instruction option from pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. Those students can also choose a remote option.

All students in fifth through 12th grades will learn remotely.

School district staff and parents who attended the protest Tuesday held signs opposing the district's plan.

"Remote Learning won't kill us, but COVID will!!" one sign reads.

"Until cases DECLINE, stay online!!! St. Louis County Dept. of Health recommends 100% virtual learning!" another sign reads.

A district spokesperson sent the following statement:

"The Normandy Schools Collaborative is currently offering families two options: a 100 percent virtual instructional experience, and an in-person option for children in grades PreK-4. This limited, in-person option allows the district to incorporate health and safety guidelines such as social distancing on buses and in buildings as recommended by the CDC. To further protect students and staff, the district is also providing N95 face masks, face shields, disinfecting supplies, and other PPE to help ensure their health and safety.

"We are fully aware this situation may change and are continually monitoring the current numbers of COVID cases in our community. We will continue to work with teachers and staff regarding their concerns with the goal of implementing a plan that ensures our students are receiving the best education possible in a safe and healthy environment."