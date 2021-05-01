Normandy Schools Collaborative is looking for educators who can transform lives

"We need all types of teachers” — Normandy Schools has openings across all subjects grades K-12

ST. LOUIS — Normandy Schools Collaborative is looking for educators of all subjects for grades K-12. The district held a career fair at Barack Obama Elementary looking for the best to lead the brightest.

"We need all types of teachers,” said George Barnes, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools. “Not just teachers but individuals who love the opportunity and are willing to come in and partner with us to get our kids where they need to be."



Barnes said this isn’t about filling out the ranks. This is about transforming lives and the community.

"As many as we can,” Barnes said. “Right now, we know our kids need lots of love, lots of experienced individuals."



Barbara McRoberts was up bright and early to collect information for family and friends in education.



"I believe that a solid education is very important,” McRoberts said. “We have to get back to educating our children.”

She said getting in and out was quick and easy. But the process of growing bright kids into successful adults takes time.



“We need to step up and do our part,” McRoberts said. “They have to have role models. It's the only way it will work if we want to rebuild our community."



Barnes said don’t overthink it. If you have the heart and skills to help out, call Normandy Schools Collaborative at (314) 385-3502.