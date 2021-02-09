Normandy Schools Collaborative looking for more teachers

Starting pay for guest teachers starts at $130 per day. After 20 days, pay increases to $185 per day.

ST. LOUIS — Normandy Schools Collaborative is willing to pay top dollar for high-quality educators in St. Louis.

"For those who thought there was barriers from their traditional training and becoming someone who serves the community, now is the time to have a conversation with Normandy,” Superintendent Marcus Robinson said.

Robinson wants to add more qualified guest teachers to the roster. Starting pay for guest teachers starts at $130/day. After 20 days, teachers can make $185/day.

Melonie Montgomery has three kids in the district. She’s ecstatic leaders are putting money where their mouth is.

“I feel like the teachers bring their a game, the ones here now,” Montgomery said. “The financial backing only adds to the already adding to the already positive attitude teachers bring every day."



Montgomery said the increasing educational standards is a sign the district is headed in the right direction.

"First of all, it takes a little load off as a parent to know I am sending my kids to a facility with good backing their education," the mother said.

But offering higher wages for guest teachers is only a short-term fix. There are 15 full-time positions open right now. Normandy Teaching Fellows gives young teachers a fast track to running their own classroom and the ability to grow within the district.

“We are disproportionately affected by poverty,” Robionson said. “We are disproportionately affected by trauma. So, there is a need for us to have a theory of change around what it means to be a great teacher here at Normandy. So, growing our own is very important if we are going to get to the uncommon success we expect for our kids"



To qualify for Normandy Teaching Fellows you need;

a college degree

Minimum 2.7 GPA

60 hours in the classroom

ability to get a substitute teacher’s license