Normandy superintendent to step down at end of school year

Robinson was hired by the district in April of 2020 and led the district as it faced many pandemic-related challenges. His last day will be June 30.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The superintendent of Normandy Schools Collaborative will step down at the end of the school year.

Marcus Robinson said he would step down on June 30 as the district continues to work toward full accreditation. Robinson cited the district's recent provisional accreditation that will return some local control years after the school was put under state control after losing accreditation.

"Given the State Board of Education’s recent decision to move toward a different governing board, I think it is prudent that the new board select a superintendent who is in alignment with its new values, goals and ambitions for our school community," Robinson said in the letter.

A school board of state-appointed members took over the Normandy Schools Collaborative in 2014 after it lost accreditation due to poor test scores and financial issues.

Under partial accreditation, two of the seats on the board will be held by locally elected school board members. Elections for new school board members will be held on April 5.

Over the last year, community leaders and parents have called on Robinson to step down. They said because he wasn't certified as a superintendent in the state, the district could not return to full accreditation.

"We implemented a rigorous reading program, a college-aligned math curriculum, and we are currently implementing a school culture playbook and a taxonomy of effective teaching techniques," Robinson said in the letter.