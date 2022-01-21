Class canceled Friday at Oakville High School

All other schools in the Mehlville School District are still in session.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Oakville High School canceled classes Friday due to a boiler issue.

The Mehlville School District made the announcement Friday morning. The district said student drivers would be sent home as they arrived at the school.

Students who take the bus will be held at the high school until school officials can make arrangements to get them home around mid-morning.