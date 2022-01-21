x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Class canceled Friday at Oakville High School

All other schools in the Mehlville School District are still in session.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Oakville High School canceled classes Friday due to a boiler issue.

The Mehlville School District made the announcement Friday morning. The district said student drivers would be sent home as they arrived at the school.

Students who take the bus will be held at the high school until school officials can make arrangements to get them home around mid-morning.

There will be no virtual learning at the high school Friday. All other schools in the Mehlville School District are still in session.

RELATED: Bond County school district votes to close Sorento School at end of school year

RELATED: Fox C-6 School District, deputies investigating teacher accused of sending inappropriate photos to student

In Other News

Francis Howell school board votes to extend mask requirement for 2 more weeks