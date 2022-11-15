Parkway Central High School dismissing early Tuesday due to electrical outage

The school district said in the email the outage was to a "significant portion" of the school building.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Parkway Central High School will dismiss its students early Tuesday due to an electrical outage in the high school.

According to an email sent by Parkway School District, students will be dismissed at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday because of the outage.

The school district said in the email the outage was to a "significant portion" of the school building.

Parkway Central High School is located in Chesterfield and is part of the Parkway School District.

The cause of the outage was not released.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the information as it is confirmed.