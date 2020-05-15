Parkway School District enlists star athlete graduates to send special message to Class of 2020

The Parkway School District has no shortage of star alumni excelling in professional athletics

ST. LOUIS — The Parkway Central School District has a good deal of star alumni. Now, with the Class of 2020's graduation upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, some of those stars had a special message for this year's seniors.

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer (2003 Parkway Central graduate), Washington Mystics guard Alecia "Sug" Sutton (2016 Parkway North graduate), Olympic triathlete Sarah Haskins (1999 Parkway South graduate) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2008 Parkway West graduate) recorded a special message for this year's class.

"I know it's been rough missing your last semester of high school, but I hope you've taken the time to realize what's truly important, as well as enjoying the time with close family and friends," Gabbert said.

"Never back down from a challenge. Always keep pushing yourself to get better," Scherzer said.

"I just want you to remember that there are so many special moments in your journey ahead. Congratulations," Haskins said.

You can watch the entire video here.