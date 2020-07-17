Parkway Schools releases learning plans for upcoming school year

Families can chose to have students do in-person learning or a full-time virtual schedule

ST. LOUIS — Parkway Schools recently released options for in-person learning for the upcoming school year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, families can chose to have students do in-person learning or a full-time virtual schedule. Parkway said at the end of the first semester, parents will also have the opportunity to switch options.

Families who choose to have their children participate in in-person learning will follow Parkway’s In-Person Learning Plan which includes a few options.

Plan A: In-Person Schedule

Used when there is minimal community spread of illness

Students attend school in-person five days per week with a full schedule of classes.

Additional health precautions and moderate social distancing is implemented.

Students and staff will wear cloth masks at school according to current CDC guidance

Plan B: Blended Learning Schedule

Plan B is used when there is moderate community spread of illness and more social distancing is required. Student attendance is limited to 50% of students attending each day in order to allow for social distancing.

Students attend school in-person two days per week on a part-time schedule. Students are placed into two groups to allow for social distancing with 50% of students attending each day.

On Monday, all students attend school online together with live instruction from teachers. Then, Group A attends school in-person on Tuesday/Thursday and Group B attends school in-person on Wednesday/Friday. On the other two days when students are not in-person, they are online learning more independently.

Additional health precautions and social distancing are implemented.

Students and staff will wear cloth masks at school according to current CDC guidance.

Parkway said the benefits of a blended schedule include limiting student and staff exposure and keeping families together on the same schedules across all grade levels.

Plan C: Distance Learning

Used in the event of a substantial spread of illness in an individual school(s) and/or our community using local and state guidelines and/or stay-at-home orders.

District and/or school is closed and students learn online at home.

In the event of a district closure, all students will follow the Parkway Virtual Campus schedule.

On Monday, Parkway will announce which in-person plan will be used to start school in August. Click here for a look at the school’s in-person learning plans.

Our Return to Learn Plan is designed to provide families with learning options. Dr. Kevin Beckner, Parkway’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, explains more about your learning choices. pic.twitter.com/x03AuKRtw0 — Parkway Schools (@ParkwaySchools) July 16, 2020