Parkway Schools working on 3 different plans for the fall

The school district is working on three different plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As kids prepare for summer break, schools in the St. Louis area are working around the clock to game plan for the fall under new CDC guidelines.



Parkway Schools Assistant Superintendent Kevin Beckner said the most challenging part for them is not knowing what the situation will be in the next three months.

He said they're having to plan around the new guidelines that make coming back to school seem impossible. The guidelines call for keeping students socially distant, avoid sharing materials and require masks for some students.

"Our schools were built for classrooms with between 20 and 26 students in them and so spreading them out just poses new challenges and new difficulties for us. You know we have activities like science labs where people share equipment or PE where they're sharing all their materials,” Beckner said.

Beckner said the district is coming up with three different plans. One that brings all students back in the fall, one that continues remote learning and one that would be a combination of the two. The combination could mean rotating kids from learning at home to being at school. The district is also considering make the younger kids a priority for being in the classroom because it’s harder for them to follow lesson plans and directions from home.

Planning is in the early stages and the district said it will go to the public for input.