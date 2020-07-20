Parkway School District reopening plan

Superintendent of Parkway Schools, Dr. Keith Marty, said the district plans to open schools on Aug. 24 with a blended schedule of learning

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Parkway School District has released its reopening plans.

Superintendent of Parkway Schools, Dr. Keith Marty, said the district plans to open schools on Aug. 24 and use ‘Learning Plan B,’ which includes a blended schedule of learning at home and at school.

Parkway School District families also have the option of a full-time virtual learning schedule, which varies. Click here for the full details

“We will continue to closely monitor the health of our region and must acknowledge that this plan may need to change before school starts given the health of our community and any new local or state guidelines. We will keep you posted. We will let you know next week which group your child(ren) will be assigned to and days of attendance so you can make plans as a family,” the plan posted on Parkway’s website said.

See photo below for the in-person learning plan or click here

Marty said families will receive an email later on July 20 where the learning option can be selected. Teachers will also receive an email on their preference for in-person or virtual classes.

“I've made a lot of difficult decisions during my 40 years in public education, but none have been as challenging as the ones we have made this year. Nevertheless, we persevere because we know our schools and learning are essential in the lives of our children.

As educators and parents, we all want our children to return to school. More importantly, we are craving a return to normal. At the same time, we face a current reality that requires us to prioritize health and safety,” Dr. Marty said in part in a letter to families.