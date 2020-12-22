Parkway students to return to classrooms in January 2021

In a unanimous vote, the district approved in-person learning four full days a week for kindergarten through 12th grade students

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The new year is ringing in a new learning plan for Parkway families.

Kindergarten through 12th grade students in the Parkway School District will transition to in-person learning four full days a week starting Jan. 19. Mondays will be distance learning days, when custodians can thoroughly clean buildings. Kids will learn from home.

Families who previously opted for virtual learning will remain virtual for the remainder of the school year.

Parkway district leaders unanimously approved the plan in a virtual vote Monday night after hearing from Parkway families and staff.

“This year has been challenging for me because, as a sixth grader starting a new school, it’s been impossible to make new friends when we can’t go to school,” said Chloe Millonas, a student at Parkway South Middle School. “It’s also challenging understanding all of the assignments we have to turn in and get done. This problem is common for all my friends and siblings.”

More students across the country are falling behind in classes due to challenges from virtual learning. Balancing classes with distractions and technology issues has been frustrating for teachers and students.

However, some teachers spoke out against in-person learning at Parkway schools due to safety concerns.

Roughly half a dozen staff members voiced concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the Parkway community, pointing toward possible staffing shortages which could arise if teachers must quarantine during the semester.

Teachers also discussed a logistical nightmare, as some classrooms don’t provide proper ventilation and are not large enough to allow for 6 feet social distance between students and teachers.

In a letter to Parkway families and staff, Superintendent Keith Marty said the new plan was formed after looking at data from the district.

"Schools are not significantly contributing to community spread of COVID-19 due to the strong safety measures in place," he explained. "The vast majority of positive cases are traced back to transmission outside of school.

As students and staff prepare to return, Marty asked the Parkway community to be mindful of what they do outside of class.