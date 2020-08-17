Parkway student aces ACT

Nice work, Sri Jaladi!

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A Parkway West High School student scored a perfect 36 — the highest possible score — on the ACT college admissions and placement exam.

According to a press release from Parkway Schools, Sri Jaladi isn’t sure about where he will go after high school, but he wants to study economics and political science/policy. After college he hopes to pursue a job in public service, potentially working for a member of congress and perhaps one day become a member of congress himself, the school said.

Jaladi started Parkway West’s Cybersecurity Club and Advocacy Club. He’s also played varsity tennis since ninth grade.

Outside of the classroom, he enjoys cybersecurity and participating in the CyberPatriot competition and spends his time advocating for political issues.

According to the school’s release, only around two-tenths of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2018, only 3,741 out of more than 1.9 million graduates who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.