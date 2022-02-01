Parkway eyes snow days over virtual learning with severe weather in the forecast

"Usually I start getting emails and calls — from kids even — saying 'Dr. Marty you know it's gonna snow,'" Superintendent Keith Marty said.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Groups of Parkway students run across the football field on a relatively warm Tuesday morning, even as administrators just yards away discuss snow plans.

"Usually I start getting emails and calls — from kids even — saying 'Dr. Marty you know it's gonna snow,'" Superintendent Keith Marty said.

Marty said the district has three snow days built into the schedule, and they'll use them first, giving everyone a break since transitioning to virtual learning puts more stress on the system.

"I think our staff would really appreciate it," he said. "They have been under a lot of pressure, all of our staff. From bus drivers and food service to certainly our teachers. We've been under a lot of pressure so I think the idea of a potential day off and relief is certainly welcome."

Marty said he's been discussing options with staffing, including their transportation director - slash - self-proclaimed "bus whisperer" Will Rosa.

"They were saying it's going to be cold, icy, snowy, wintry mix. They don't wanna be out. Not safe. Not safe for the kids," Rosa sais jokingly of the school buses under his supervision.

Rosa said his staff is rooting for a snow day, even as they prepare for work, pulling out snow ploys and fueling up vehicles.

Marty said they're also consulting with National Weather Service meteorologists and leaders from other school districts.

If they exceed the need for three snow days this year, they'll switch to virtual learning to avoid an extension to the end of the school year.