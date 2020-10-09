Pattonville School District to move to hybrid learning model for Pre-K through 2nd-grade students

Early childhood students will begin the hybrid model on Monday, Sept. 21 while students in Kindergarten through 2nd grade will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Pattonville School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Pecoraro announced that the district will switch to a hybrid learning model on Monday, Sept. 21.

“In consultation with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, we have determined it is safe to bring students in preschool through second grade (PreK-2) back for phase 2 of in-person learning,” Pecoraro said in a release.

Here is how the hybrid learning model will work:

Students (K-2) with the last names beginning A-K will attend in-person classes at their elementary schools on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students (K-2) with the last names beginning L-Z attend in-person classes on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Families who have students with different last names are grouped by the last name of the oldest child.

All students participate in virtual instruction on Mondays.

Early childhood students will receive a separate communication from the early childhood program regarding the structure of their in-person classes. Read the update here.

Transportation will be provided. More information will be shared separately on bus routes and safety protocols for impacted families.

Students’ temperature will be checked at school. ‘

Students in grades 3 through 12 will not switch to the hybrid model and will continue with 100% virtual instruction.

Dr. Pecoraro also noted in the release that all Pre-K-2nd grade students at the Villemade Learning Academy will continue with 100% virtual instruction through the end of the semester, which ends on Dec. 22.

All students ages 2 and older will be required to wear a mask while on the bus and at school. Mask breaks will be allowed when it is deemed appropriate to do so, the District said in a release.

The district also gave instructions for parents to follow to ensure the safety of all students as they return to the classroom.

The School District will also require families to review the COVID-19 symptom list each day and to notify their child’s school office if they are exhibiting any symptoms.

Dr. Pecoraro also noted in the release that the Pattonville District will be able to view an overview and history of positive COVID-19 cases of staff and students in the district. No personally identifiable information about positive cases will be shared. The district will communicate with families and staff in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, a release said.

“We are looking forward to our first step in bringing our youngest students back into the classroom and will take every precaution to keep students and staff safe during in-person learning,” Dr. Pecoraro said in a release.