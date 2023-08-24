Elementary school loses air conditioning in extreme heat, students transferred to separate school

Students boarding buses at 9 a.m. to be transferred to Stevens Middle School after the air conditioning went out at Pierre Laclede Elementary School.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis elementary school's students had to board buses at 9 a.m. Thursday morning in an effort to escape the area's extreme heat after their building's air conditioning went out.

The entire student base of Pierre Laclede Elementary School retreated to the nearby Stevens Middle Community Ed., St. Louis Public Schools said in a post on social media. The building has recently been refurbished and was 2.6 miles from the elementary school.

Students will remain at the school until around 1 p.m. when they will be returned to the elementary school for dismissal, SLPS said.

"Great job by our students and staff at Pierre Laclede!" the district said. "When the AC failed they boarded busses with the precision of a military operation and headed for crisp and cool Stevens Middle for a day of learning!"

SLPS also notified parents early Thursday morning that numerous students would face bus delays after multiple drivers called out sick due to the extreme heat. Morning and afternoon bus routes could see delays from 30 minutes to two hours long Thursday and Friday due to the large number of bus driver absences.

The district encouraged parents to pick up and drop off students or coordinating a neighborhood carpool if possible but said it would also provide students with bus tickets if their bus is delayed or canceled. The district also reportedly made arrangements to keep children after school dismissal to accommodate families if needed, according to the letter to parents.

It's unclear whether Pierre Laclede Elementary School is one of the schools facing busing delays.

