Pipe burst at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary could cost hundreds of thousands in damage

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A pipe burst at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary on Christmas Day, leaving water damage that could cost up to hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s keeping students out of school until next Monday, Jan. 9, while crews clean up and assess.

“In about a week or so, it won’t look like this. It’ll be our elementary school again," district spokesperson Ed Rich said.

All this has made the last half of winter break anything but a break for the elementary school.

“A 4-inch suppression water pipe failed right inside the main doors of our school," Rich said. "We estimate the water was flowing for a good hour.”

He said a neighbor sent him a video on Christmas Day of water flowing out the main entrance of the school. Then, he got an alert on his phone through a system that lets him know of any police or fire department response to any school in the district. He said the damage is extensive.

“That includes about 19 classrooms, our principal’s offices, some auxiliary offices (and) the gymnasium floor will have to be replaced," Rich said.

Crews are working hard to assess, repair and restore the building to safe and normal conditions. Teachers and staff can return to their spaces this week to assess damage inside their own classrooms or office spaces.

Among the woes of the water, the Richmond Heights community has been a lifeboat.

“It’s just like an extended winter break camp," Director of Parks and Recreation Molly Curcuru said. "What kid wouldn’t love to go to camp for just one more week.”

The city’s community center, The Heights, is taking in students for the week to help parents and families. Curcuru said there, students can swim, play in the gymnasium or participate in arts and crafts.

As the school dries up and fills up again, Rich said nothing can wash away their space and what it carries.

“These are personal spaces to them," he said. "This is where they carry out our prime mission, which is to educate youngsters.”

Rich said the hopeful return is next Monday, Jan. 9. He also said students will not have to make up any days of school beyond the scheduled last day.