Post Malone bringing summer tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 14

It will be Malone's first show in St. Louis since he fell into a hole on the stage while performing at Enterprise Center in 2022.

ST. LOUIS — Music superstar Post Malone is returning to St. Louis this summer with his "If Y'all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying" tour.

Malone will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 14.

Tickets go on sale for the general public through LiveNation Friday at 10 a.m., but Citi cardholders can get tickets during an exclusive presale beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

In addition to tickets going on sale Friday, Malone is releasing a new single "Mourning" off of his upcoming album. The album, entitled "Austin", drops on July 28.

A press release announcing the tour said fans can expect Malone to deliver "his signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan favorites in a completely reimagined show."

As Malone was walking across the stage during his Sept. 18 performance, he fell into a hole in the middle of a round platform.

He could be seen hitting the platform floor tremendously hard, then lying on his back seemingly in pain.

He could also be seen holding his head, stomping his foot on the floor and rocking back and forth.

Malone had to postpone a show in Boston the following week due to bruised ribs sustained in the fall.