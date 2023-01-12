Power outage closes elementary school in South County on Thursday

The cancellation also applies to before- and after-school activities at Rogers Elementary School.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Classes are canceled at Rogers Elementary School in south St. Louis County after school district officials learned of a power outage at the school shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Mehlville School District, Ameren Missouri estimated power may not be restored in the area for several hours and that Fine Road may be closed at times throughout the day as crews work near the school.

Classes are canceled Thursday for all Rogers Elementary students, and no virtual learning will be in session. The cancellation also applies to before- and after-school activities.

All other schools in the Mehlville School District will operate as normal Thursday, the district said.