Jefferson County school district calls off for third day in a row as winter weather lingers

FESTUS, Mo. — "We thought the system was gonna be out of here and it's not," said Superintendent Clint Johnston of the Jefferson R-VII School District in Jefferson County.

Bitterly cold temperatures, snow and frigid air have all now pushed Superintendent Johnston to do more than just watch the winter weather.

"We have a plan. We will work that plan to the best of our abilities," said Johnston.

Johnston's cold-weather plan first consists of his more than one-thousand k-through 12th graders taking a third, straight snow day on Thursday.

"We're not gonna put our students in harm's way. We will err on the side of caution to protect our students and staff in terms of safety," added Superintendent Johnston.

Since October, 86% of the students in the Jefferson R-VII District have participated in one day of virtual learning and four days of in-person learning. The superintendent said if another cold snap hits on Monday, the district will then temporarily go all virtual to keep kids out of the cold.

Currently, the district's sixth through 12th graders take their laptops home, which Johnston said will help the weather-related change go smoothly.

He said their biggest challenge right now is making sure their kindergarten through fifth graders get their devices before classes resume on Tuesday.

"So, we've got about 230 devices that we will have to get out right now today through cooperation of a parent pickup or us delivering the devices over the next two days," added the superintendent.

"It's freezing outside, just very cold," said Maddi Lober.

Lober has four kids in the district.

She's on board for another snow day for her children as well as possibly all-virtual learning next week.

"I actually think it's a pretty good idea because before COVID hit, you didn't have that option, so they can still learn during their snow day," Lober said.

"We're ready to make that transition," said Superintendent Clint Johnston.

Students in the Jefferson County district will not have classes on Friday due to a pre-scheduled professional development day for teachers.