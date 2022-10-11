'An investment in our community': Bond passage would improve Hazelwood School District

If passed in November, Prop H would give the district $130 million to use toward facility upgrades specifically focused on safety.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — We are four weeks from Election Day and there's no better time than now to familiarize yourself with what you'll see on the ballot.

School leaders in Hazelwood are hoping a proposition will pass to improve school safety.

If passed, Prop H would give the Hazelwood School District $130 million to use toward facility upgrades specifically focused on safety.

Jordyn Elston, the director of communications and public relations, said the plan was designed to include something for everyone.

"It's really a comprehensive approach to improve the entire district all the way from athletics to safety and security, to energy efficiency, to our classroom technologies and labs, so there's really something for absolutely everyone in this bond issue," she said.

That's why the Hazelwood School District is asking for your vote in November to help them do things they can't do on their own.

Superintendent Nettie Collins-Hart said the bond issue will make a significant difference in the lives of their students and the community.

"Those kinds of things that say to a student in the classroom that what you're doing is important and we value you and we value your learning," she said.

According to Collins-Hart, Prop H would allow the district to upgrade everything from classroom technology to athletic and activity facilities to, most importantly, safety features.

"It's been since 2010 since we've had major renovations, so we are in significant need of safety upgrades," she said.

Collins-Hart said that would mean new cameras, alarms, intercoms and a more secure place for each school to clearly see who is trying to come in the doors.

"Most school buildings were not designed for what we face right now," she said. "They weren't designed to keep intruders out. They were actually designed to invite students and parents and family and community in. They still are designed for that; however, we know we have to take some precautions."

Just like every district across the country right now, Elston said, safety and security are huge priorities for the Hazelwood School District.

"Of course our schools are safe, but we want to make sure that we're doing what we can to go the extra mile, to even further ensure the safety of our students and our staff," she said.

According to Elston, the ability to improve things like tennis courts and scoreboards does much more than just what you see on the outside.

"There's a lot of research that shows that students that are able to perform well in their athletics and extracurricular activities are also able to perform well academically," she said.

From the football field to the locked doors, Collins-Hart said all of the potential enhancements in mind focus on the student as a whole.

"This is important because it is an investment in the future of our students," she said. "It is an investment in the future of our schools. It is investment in the future of our community because, as go the schools, as go the community."

Prop H is a zero-tax-rate-change, which means, it won't raise any taxes.

If passed in November, the district believes it would take two to three years for all of the projects to be completed.

Collins-Hart said they hope some of the smaller projects could be done by the spring.

You can find more information on Prop H here.