Riverview Gardens students to return to all-virtual learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After just two weeks of in-person instruction, students in the Riverview Gardens School District will return to virtual learning next week.

Students in Pre-K-grade 2 were allowed to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 4. Students in grades 3-5 returned this week. And the district made plans for middle and high school students to return on Jan. 4, 2021.

However, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the school board voted Tuesday night to return to 100% virtual instruction, starting Monday, Nov. 16.

"As COVID-19 continues to surge throughout our region, it has become apparent that we cannot simply proceed as usual," the district posted on Facebook. "Though we recently welcomed students back to in-person learning, the recent and dramatic increase in disease transmission has made it clear that we must pivot in a different direction. We believe that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of students, families and staff to move back into a 100% virtual learning model for students until further notice."

Tuesday, Nov. 10, the RGSD Special Administrative Board unanimously approved a plan to return all students and schools to 100% virtual instruction until further notice. This is effective Monday, Nov. 16.



Many schools in the region returned to in-person instruction last month after a decrease in cases, but the surge has caused districts to reevaluate their plans.

This week, the Rockwood School District sent a letter to parents, asking them to prepare for the possibility of a return to virtual learning for the short term.

The Wentzville School District will soon transition middle and high school students to all-virtual learning due, in part, to a shortage in staff. Elementary school students will remain in person, for now.