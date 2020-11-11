x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Education

Riverview Gardens students to return to all-virtual learning

"As COVID-19 continues to surge throughout our region, it has become apparent that we cannot simply proceed as usual," the district said
Exterior of Central Middle School in the Riverview Gardens School District.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After just two weeks of in-person instruction, students in the Riverview Gardens School District will return to virtual learning next week.

Students in Pre-K-grade 2 were allowed to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 4. Students in grades 3-5 returned this week. And the district made plans for middle and high school students to return on Jan. 4, 2021.

However, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the school board voted Tuesday night to return to 100% virtual instruction, starting Monday, Nov. 16.

"As COVID-19 continues to surge throughout our region, it has become apparent that we cannot simply proceed as usual," the district posted on Facebook. "Though we recently welcomed students back to in-person learning, the recent and dramatic increase in disease transmission has made it clear that we must pivot in a different direction. We believe that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of students, families and staff to move back into a 100% virtual learning model for students until further notice."

Many schools in the region returned to in-person instruction last month after a decrease in cases, but the surge has caused districts to reevaluate their plans.

This week, the Rockwood School District sent a letter to parents, asking them to prepare for the possibility of a return to virtual learning for the short term.

The Wentzville School District will soon transition middle and high school students to all-virtual learning due, in part, to a shortage in staff. Elementary school students will remain in person, for now.

Hospitals in the St. Louis area have reported record numbers of new hospital admissions this week.

RELATED: Social gatherings leading to spread of COVID-19 in out-state Missouri, health director says

RELATED: St. Louis area hospitals set record for COVID-19 admissions

RELATED: Middle and high school students in Wentzville School District will move to all-virtual learning