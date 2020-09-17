Riverview Gardens School District awarded hotspots, laptops through grant

"We are now able to level the playing field with greater access to WiFi and technology for our students"

ST. LOUIS — The Riverview Gardens School District was recently awarded several WiFi hotspots and laptops from the St. Louis County Library.

The school district received 2,621 hotspots and 750 Chromebooks through the library’s Digital Equity Initiative.

The initiative is a partnership between the library, St. Louis County and school districts to provide technology to support education.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have been a recipient of this technology grant from the St. Louis County Library,” said Dr. Scott Spurgeon, superintendent of schools. “We are now able to level the playing field with greater access to WiFi and technology for our students.”

The technology will provide “crucial support” for families and aid the district’s virtual learning curriculum.

The equipment was financed through a $4 million designation of federal CARES Act funding, according to a press release.

“We are grateful to St. Louis County for their generous support in helping address digital equity in our region. Providing students with digital access will give them the tools they need to be successful,” St. Louis County Library Director Kristen Sorth said in a statement.