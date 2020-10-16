Riverview Gardens students to return to classroom

Students will have the option to continue virtual learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More St. Louis County students will head back to the classroom this fall. The Riverview Gardens School District announced Friday its board of education approved a plan that would allow students to return starting Nov. 4.

Students in Pre-K-grade 2 would may return to in-person instruction on Nov. 4. The following week, students in grades 3-5 may return, according to a letter from Riverview Gardens Superintendent Scott Spurgeon.

Middle and high school students will return Jan. 4, 2021.

Students and families also have the option of continuing with virtual learning.

"To say that the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging to educators is an understatement," Spurgeon said. "The past several months have tested our commitment and resolve to the mission that we serve. I want to commend each of you for your hard work and dedication in continuing to educate RGSD scholars amid these extremely trying times. Your perseverance is admirable."

The district is following the guidelines set forth by St. Louis County's health department, requiring students and staff to wear masks or face coverings.

The district is also asking parents to do a daily health check on their students and check for any symptoms associated with COVID-19 before students attend classes. And students who are sick must stay home.

St. Louis County school districts have been split regarding the decision to send children back to the classroom for in-person instruction.

The Ferguson-Florissant and Maplewood Richmond Heights school districts announced Friday that they will remain virtual into January.