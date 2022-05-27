Riverview Gardens School District doubles summer school salaries

Summer school facilitators go from $35 to $70 an hour and teachers go from $25 to $50.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Summer School educators in the Riverview Gardens School District doubled their salaries overnight Thursday.

District leaders said it's an effort to stay competitive and recruit qualified candidates to lead the curriculum in the Jump Start Reading and Math program.

The funding was made possible after The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education increased RGSD's funding by $1,010,430.