Rockwood School District changes plan to begin all-online

EUREKA, Mo. — Another school district has changed its plans for the upcoming school year.

The Rockwood School District said on Thursday due to the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic all students will begin all-online.

Previously, on July 20, the district's reopening plan included having two options: an at-home option off reduced capacity with in-person learning two days a week.

In a note to Rockwood parents and the school community, Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles, said he and school officials have spoken to health officials over the last few days and decided to make the change.

“In the last few weeks, we were confident to move forward with our return-to-school plan. Parents shared their preference of two choices: a reduced-capacity option with in-person services two days a week; or at-home education through an online curriculum.

Over the last few days, we’ve spoken to health officials regarding current public health mandates and guidelines for safety in schools. We’ve also heard from local officials about the restrictions placed upon St. Louis County to help contain the spread of the virus. In addition, we have realized significant logistical challenges related to scheduling a hybrid education model.”

Aug. 24 will remain the first day of the school year and the superintendent said families will hear from their schools’ principals and teachers in coming weeks.

The district will monitor the spread of the coronavirus and re-evaluate school options at the end of the first quarter, Dr. Miles said.

“We realize this change will be a disappointment for families who chose the in-person experience. I am disappointed as well. Rockwood staff spent countless hours trying to find a safe way to bring our students back to the classroom to start the school year. I encourage parents to reassure their children as they share this news. Let them know that we all want the same thing. We want this historic pandemic behind us. We want our schools to be open and activities to resume. We look forward to the day when we can all be together again, safe within the walls of our neighborhood schools,” the note to families and school community said.