Rockwood School District bringing back some students for in-person classes

EUREKA, Mo. — The Rockwood School District has initiated a gradual phase-in plan to welcome its students back to school buildings.

On Sept. 30, Rockwood students in early childhood through second grade will have an opportunity to return to classrooms. According to a letter from the superintendent, those students will be back in the classrooms five days a week.

The letter said a timeline for grades third through fifth will come after a “successful” transition of the younger students.

Rockwood said it will continue to offer online learning for students who wish to continue at home, but online learning will not be available for early childhood education after Sept. 30.

According to a letter from superintendent Dr. Mark Miles, the Rockwood Rapid Response Teams will continue to finalize and outline the details of the transition plan. More details will be posted on Sept. 18, here.

Also on Sept. 18, Dr. Miles said Rockwood will send an email to parents of children in Early Childhood, kindergarten, second and first grade. In this message, families need to indicate which plan they have chosen.

"I can assure you that we are thinking more creatively than ever before, stretching every last resource, and always keeping our learners front and center. We will keep you informed along the way," Dr. Miles said in part in the letter sent to families.

On Sept. 9, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the St. Louis County Department of Public Health would be making changes to the recommendation for bringing elementary school students back to the classroom.