Middle and high school students will have option to return to in-person class at Rockwood schools

Students will be able to return to in-person classes in November

EUREKA, Mo. — More students will have the option to return to in-person classes in the Rockwood School District soon.

Rockwood School District Superintendent Mark Miles sent a letter to families on Thursday.

The district’s elementary students are moving forward with in-person learning and Miles said the district is looking to offer its secondary students the same opportunity.

“As your superintendent, I want to assure you that my focus remains on our students' academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being. We have been working diligently on our gradual phase-in plan for a safe return to the classroom,” Miles wrote.

The district will continue to offer learning for middle and high school students.

Below is the timeline according to Miles’ letter:

Nov. 4: 6th grade students return

Nov. 5: 7th grade and 8th grade students return

Miles said on Oct. 16, Rockwood will send an email to parents of middle school students so they can indicate which educational plan they have picked. The deadline for response is Oct. 21.

Nov. 11: Freshman orientation for 9th grade students

Nov. 12: Sophomores, juniors and seniors return

On Oct. 23, parents will get an email from the district so they can indicate which education plan they have chosen. The deadline for the decision is Oct. 28.