Rockwood School District names new superintendent

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Rockwood Board of Education has named Curtis Cain as the district’s next superintendent.

Cain will begin his new role on July 1. He replaces Timothy Ricker, who has been serving as the interim superintendent since July 2021 after Mark Miles retired.

Cain currently serves as the superintendent of the Wentzville School District where he has worked since 2013, according to a news release from Rockwood. Prior to Wentzville, he was an associate superintendent in the Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas for six years.

“I am both humbled and honored to be joining the Rockwood School District,” Cain said in the release. “This is a proud district with a noteworthy tradition of educational excellence. I look forward to moving into the district and becoming an active member of the community, building relationships and partnerships that will continue to support outstanding opportunities for students.”

Some of Cain’s accomplishments include being named the 2022 Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) Superintendent of the Year. He is also one of four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year.

He has a doctorate degree and master’s degree in education administration and a bachelor’s degree in social science education.

“Dr. Cain is a highly accomplished, visionary leader who is known and respected across the state and the country,” Board of Education President Jaime Bayes said in the release. “His classroom focus and dedication to every student’s potential for success align perfectly with Rockwood’s mission, vision and values.”