ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Rockwood School District picked its new superintendent Thursday.

About four months after Eric D. Knost announced he would be retiring at the end of the school year, the district announced Mark Miles as his replacement.

Miles currently serves as the superintendent of the Indian Hill Exempted Village School District in Cincinnati, Ohio, which was voted the sixth best public school district in the country by Niche. He has also worked in Kansas City and Columbia, Missouri.

He has four degrees from the University of Missouri – Columbia, including a doctorate in Philosophy and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis.

He will oversee St. Louis County's largest school district starting on July 1.

Miles released a message on the school's website. Click here to read it.