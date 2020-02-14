ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — For those of us who've survived at least one Midwest winter, we know the drill. Make sure house pipes are taken care of, bring pets inside and bundle up.

But some things are too big to bring inside. School buses don't fit in your standard garage, and prolonged exposure to the cold can cause fluid issues and zap batteries.

The Rockwood School District maintains its fleet by keeping the buses warm — 140 degrees to be exact. All of the school district's buses are equipped with block heaters that plug in to outlets around the bus yard.

"It's more of a comfort factor for our students," Mike Heyman with Rockwood Transportation told 5 On Your Side. "They're at the bus stops early in the morning, it's cold. I would like them to get onto a nice, warm bus."

One day or night of cold won't usually cause a car or a bus to struggle to start up. Prolonged periods of extreme cold can create issues.

