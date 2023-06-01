Rosati-Kain leaders share new details in plan to keep school open Friday

During a Friday news conference, the school will answer a lot of questions, including who will make up its future leadership team.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Rosati-Kain Academy leaders, teachers and students will talk about the future of the historic all-girls Catholic high school during a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

The announcement comes after alumnae and parent volunteers fought for the last three months to keep the school open.

Back in September, the St. Louis Archdiocese announced it would close the school due to low enrollment as part of its All Things New restructuring plan.

On Christmas Day, Rosati-Kain leaders announced they had reached an agreement with the archdiocese to stay open under a new name and sponsorship with the St. Joseph Educational Ministries.

The announcement from the school said, in part: "The new Rosati-Kain Academy will build on a proud tradition that began in 1911 when the school opened with staffing by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and the School Sisters of Notre Dame."

Leaders will address many things in Friday morning's news conference, including the nature and impact of the new sponsorship, additions to the school's leadership team, the search for a new school president and fundraising progress.

Rosati-Kain Academy leaders will also address their confidence for the school to start up again in six months.

Teachers and students will share with the community their views on what the future of their beloved school will do for current and future students.