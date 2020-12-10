Saint Louis Public School students to return to in-person classes next week

The district will welcome back the youngest students first

ST. LOUIS — Students in Saint Louis Public Schools will be able to return to in-person learning next week, starting with the district's youngest students.

On Monday, Oct. 19, students in grades PreK-grade 2 will be able to return, a district spokesperson confirmed.

One week later, on Oct. 27, students in grades 3-5 may return.

Students who want to continue learning online can continue to do so. The district has reached out to families in the district to inform them of their options.

Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams presented this plan, with the proposed dates, last month.

However, it is not clear whether SLPS students will return for full-day instruction five days per week or if they will attend in a blended or hybrid model.

5 On Your Side has asked for more details regarding the district's plans, including whether all students and staff will have to wear masks on campus.

Schools across the St. Louis area have been split on whether to return to in-class instruction or continue with virtual learning.

Some districts in St. Louis County, including Rockwood, Mehlville and Lindbergh, have already reopened their elementary campuses. Other districts, like Parkway, Kirkwood and Ladue, have announced plans to reopen later this month.