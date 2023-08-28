Up to 2-hour bus delays again at SLPS due to sick calls, driver shortage

The message on the department's website said students who have to wait longer than usual for a bus will be supervised for as long as it takes.

ST. LOUIS — Students at some Saint Louis Public Schools could experience bus delays of up to two hours again on Monday due to sick calls and a shortage of drivers.

The district called parents Monday morning to alert them of the delays to 14 bus routes, and a post on the department's website provided a list of routes that will be affected.

The message on the department's website said students who have to wait longer than usual for a bus will be supervised for as long as it takes.

Last week, the district had similar delays. According to Missouri Central School Bus, the company that handles some of the district's routes, a handful of drivers called out sick last week due to the extreme heat, which affected 13 routes Thursday afternoon across the district.

The message posted online Monday morning is as follows:

Good morning,

Unfortunately, we are still experiencing delays on a number of bus routes due to the shortage of drivers, and a number of sick calls today.

These are the routes impacted today, Monday, August 28:

2023 // Gateway Stem // Gateway Mid/Elem // Ames

2114 // McKinley // Sumner // Wilkinson/Dewey

2036 // AESM // Gateway Mid/Elem

2014 // Soldan // Pamoja @ Cole // Mullanphy/Shaw

2507 // Gateway Stem // Therapeutic @ Madison

2513 // Gateway Stem // Gateway Mid/Elem

2501 // Carr Lane // Jefferson/P.Henry

1016 // MADISON // SIEGAL/HODGEN

1024 // GATEWAY STEM // MONROE // BETWHE./MALLIN

1530 // NOTTINGHAM // LYON/BLOW // STIX

2045 // Clyde C Miller // Columbia // Carver

2032 // Gateway Mid/Elem // Carver

2042 // Pamoja @ Cole // Washington Montessori

2008 // Vashon // Ames

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,

These are the only routes impacted at this point for this afternoon, though things can change.

District and Missouri Central officials are working diligently to cover these routes, including arranging for alternate transportation. However, delays for some students may be up to two hours.

If you prefer and are able, you may pick up your student from school. School teams are prepared and ready to provide support. Also, all students waiting at school for a bus will be supervised for as long as it takes.