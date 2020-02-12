SLPS superintendent recommends 10 schools close, including historic Sumner High School

Staff, students, parents/guardians and community can provided feedback on the consolidation plan proposal until 9 a.m. on Dec. 7.

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Publics Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams made the recommendation to close at least 10 schools in the district during a meeting with the school board on Tuesday.

Staff, students, parents/guardians and community can provided feedback on the consolidation plan proposal until 9 a.m. on Dec. 7. Click here for the form

There will be a virtual town hall on Dec. 8 at p.m., which will have an opportunity to ask questions to Dr. Adams.

Below are the schools in the consolidation plan:

Elementary:

Clay

Dunbar

Farragut

Ford

Hickey

Monroe

Middle:

Fanning

High:

Cleveland (move JROTC program to another school)

Northwest

Sumner

Not close but transition:

Carnahan (transition from high school back to middle school – initially opened as a middle school)

The plan recommends the closure of Sumner High School, also known as Charles H. Sumner High School, which was the first high school for African American students west of the Mississippi River in the United States.

“When you look at that ratio, that’s a lot of schools for that number of kids when you compare to other districts,” said the district's spokesperson Meredith Pierce in February.

Pierce added the majority of the district’s buildings are around 100 years old and are expensive to maintain.

The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the plan on Dec. 15.